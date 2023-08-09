More American Women Have Jobs — Joe Biden Wants Credit

Bidenomics is what President Joe Biden plans to run his re-election campaign on and the numbers — if not the public sentiment — look positive in many ways. The S&P 500 is up nearly 16% since Biden took office (despite a savage 2022 bear market), inflation has cooled, and the job market remains as deep and hot as the ocean around Florida.

It’s a rising tide, as the proverb goes, that is lifting all boats — with the seafaring of women workers sailing along particularly well, according to recent reports. Writing at The Messenger, Rose Khattar and Sara Estep report that “women aged 25 to 54 are employed at their highest rates on record — marking the fourth month in a row that women’s employment has broken or matched records.”

Citing a current 3.1% women’s unemployment rate with a record high of 15.5% in April 2020, the authors add that “the share of Latinas aged 20 or over holding a job in July 2023 are on par with historic highs, and Black women’s unemployment, while up marginally from record lows in spring, is falling and still well below its historical average.”

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton shared the Khattar post below, amplifying the message that women have been among the core groups impacted most positively by the administration’s economy-aimed policies.

It’s a message the Biden administration wants to spread far and wide — and take credit for — because the enthusiasm for Bidenomics among Americans, despite strong consumer confidence figures, isn’t in Joe Biden‘s view commensurate with the economic reality.

The White House boasts of Bidenomics: “This strong labor market recovery has also led to better pay and working conditions. Inflation-adjusted income is up 3.5% since the President took office, and low-wage workers have seen the largest wage gains over the last year. Job satisfaction reached its highest level on record last year. And the prospect of good jobs has drawn people off the sidelines and into the workforce.”

