Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages Trump Could Face “Death Penalty”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene swiftly aligned with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and multiple MAGA Republicans in characterizing as a “witch hunt” the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘s sweeping indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators in The State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump, et al.

The stance taken by Greene, McCarthy and company maintains that a deep political bias against Trump is solely responsible for the multiple instances of legal “persecution” he has suffered — through a use of so-called “weaponized government” — and that this prejudicial bias automatically invalidates any charges against the former President.

McCarthy hits all the notes of this particular MAGA song in the tweet below:

Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election.



Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.



Americans… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 15, 2023

In this sense, there is little difference in the charges brought against Trump by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Willis, or Special Counsel Jack Smith — they are all, in the view of Greene and MAGA, to be rendered void, whatever the facts reveal, because they were pursued not in the interest of justice but as a political vendetta.

It’s a stance that runs into factual problems on the ground — four separate grand juries presented with evidence have indicted Trump. But this factual impediment hasn’t dampened the fealty or clamor with which MAGA politicians have generally come to Trump’s defense.

In one of Greene’s most emotional posts on Trump’s situation, coming after his indictment in her own state of Georgia, the Congresswoman confronts and slaps down the assertion — by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp — that “the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”

This is exactly the wrong message for our country and the rule of law. This indictment isn’t about Pres. Trump claiming the election was stolen. If it was, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton would be in jail.



This is about a Democrat regime using every tool at their disposal to… https://t.co/Ap3tmPG5ov — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 15, 2023

Kemp, who previously served as Georgia’s Secretary of State, follows his assertion about clean elections with information about the myriad challenges the election results have withstood in the courts.

Kemp writes: “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

In response, Greene rails against the Republican Governor, saying that Kemp’s message about a properly functioning democratic system was “exactly the wrong message for our country and the rule of law.”

Castigating Kemp and stoking her followers with extreme scenarios, Greene conjures an image of Trump being sentenced to death in Georgia, writing to Kemp:

“This is about a Democrat regime using every tool at their disposal to throw their leading political opponent —our party’s soon-to-be nominee— in prison for life or even giving him the death penalty in our state.” Rep. Greene

Though there is zero chance of Trump receiving the death penalty and being executed in Greene’s state, Georgia does have the death penalty and has executed 77 people since 1976, with 41 currently on death row. For those, like Greene, who want to publicly float images of Trump facing the death penalty, the Georgia method of execution is by lethal injection.