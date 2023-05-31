U.S. Senator Rages Over Threat To Burn Down The House

Like everyone who understands the potentially dire consequences of the United States of America defaulting on its debt, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut is relieved that a debt deal was struck that makes the situation unlikely.

But that doesn’t mean Murphy is pleased. Asked whether the last-minute deal worked out by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled a new age of bipartisan cooperation — and in turn a bright future for a functional government that could work around polarizing factions — Murphy essentially said: Fat Chance.

Providing a conflagratory analogy, Murphy described the intransigent Republicans led by McCarthy as would-be arsonists, who needed to be placated not to commit a criminal outrage against the country itself.

“If your neighbor threatens to burn your house down,” Murphy said, “and he doesn’t only because you pay him a ransom, that doesn’t predict a new era of good neighborly relations.”

I just got asked by a reporter if this deal is a good sign for future bipartisanship.



My answer: “If your neighbor threatens to burn your house down, and he doesn’t only because you pay him a ransom, that doesn’t predict a new era of good neighborly relations”. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 31, 2023

Arsonist is not a friendly descriptor, but it wasn’t the harshest: Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman called out the same MAGA contingent for using “terrorism” as its negotiating strategy. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called McCarthy a man holding a “hand-grenade.”

The long drama over the raising of the debt ceiling saw McCarthy and an emboldened GOP-led House of Representatives use the debt ceiling as a “negotiating wedge,” to use former President Donald Trump‘s term, with McCarthy employing a strategy that even Trump said should “never” be done.

President Trump on the debt ceiling: "I said, I remember, to Sen. Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, 'Would anyone ever use that to negotiate with?' They said 'absolutely not.' That's a sacred element of our country. They can't use the debt ceiling to negotiate." pic.twitter.com/WvI6j4nqMQ — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2019

In Trump’s case he said he, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were all in agreement on the matter, which gives an idea of the magnitude — the three have had very few publicly acknowledged points of agreement.