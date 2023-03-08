Trump Critic Implies Fetterman’s Armchair Shrinks Suffer ‘Antisocial Personality Disorder’

Pundit, columnist, and anti-Trump “recovering lawyer” George Conway thinks it’s depressing that so many armchair psychiatrists — often on TV — believe that Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman‘s depression disqualifies him from doing his job.

Conway retweeted and commented on psychiatry professor Seth D. Norrholm‘s assertion that depression is considered treatable by medical experts, while “antisocial personality disorder and seeking to kill democracy is not.”

It follows that since Fetterman has recently sought treatment for his condition at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, the Senator is likely to soon rejoin the many functional working people diagnosed with depression, which some estimates say afflicts nearly 10 percent of the population.

[Note: There are expected to be bumps in Fetterman’s road to recovery, which critics on the right are quick to point out — Fox’s Tucker Carlson swiftly labeled Fetterman “unfit to serve.” But even an unrelenting Dem basher like Ted Cruz initially stayed away from armchair diagnosis, saying, “Heidi & I are lifting John up in prayer. Mental illness is real & serious, and I hope that he gets the care he needs.”]

Conway adds snark (aimed at Carlson?) to his addendum, asking a rhetorical question about which affliction is more easily managed. “And which condition is treatable and which is not?” Conway asks, referencing depression vs. antisocial personality disorder.

When talking heads, the uninformed, and the ignorant play shrink,



John Fetterman seeking treatment for depression is a problem and supposedly disqualifying



but antisocial personality disorder and seeking to kill democracy is not. — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) March 7, 2023

Background: Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a mental health disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of disregard for and violation of the rights of others. People with ASPD typically exhibit a lack of empathy and remorse, and tend to manipulate and exploit others for their own gain.

Individuals with ASPD may engage in criminal behavior, exhibit impulsivity and aggression, and have a history of violating social norms and laws. They may also exhibit a pattern of lying, deceitfulness, and reckless disregard for their own safety and the safety of others.

ASPD is typically diagnosed in individuals who are over 18 years of age and have a history of conduct disorder prior to the age of 15. While there is no cure for ASPD, therapy and medication can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life for those with the disorder.