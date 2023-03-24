President Joe Biden had his speech interrupted by a baby’s audible lament — and Biden won the room after assuring the father who held the infant not to worry. Biden said, “That’s all right, we like babies, you don’t have to worry about it, it’s okay, it’s all right…”

Laughter in the room was followed by extensive applause. Biden, feeling he had space to elaborate, then said, “As a matter of fact, I like babies better than people.”

Aside from the usual creepiness going on here, why doesn’t he consider babies as people? https://t.co/EhCSUnWCzC — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 23, 2023

Biden is no stranger to the verbal blooper reel. Here he clearly meant to use the word adult, rather than people. But the President’s jocular preference for infants over the more ornery grown-ups of the species is understandable: Babies, for example, never rip into the POTUS on Twitter or TikTok, and their needs and motives are simpler to understand — for Democrats like Biden — than those of Marjorie Taylor Greene or Ted Cruz.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took issue with Biden’s verbal gaffe, slamming the President and asking “why doesn’t he consider babies as people?”

Boebert is whistling at her pro-life base, even if Biden here is clearly saying he “likes babies” — a charge incompatible with the most common accusation hurled at pro-choice advocates by right-to-lifers.

Boebert also adds, in case the baby/people ploy doesn’t land, a catchall denigration of Biden, beginning her tweet with “Aside from the usual creepiness going on here…”