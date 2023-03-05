Kimberly Guilfoyle Hawks Her Gold To Trump’s MAGA, Woke ‘Hate’

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a conservative media personality, a former adviser to Donald Trump, and the ex-wife of the liberal Governor of California Gavin Newsom. In other words, she has some variegated experience in the political realm.

Guilfoyle is also a gold merchant — or at least she plays one on TV and at conferences. At CPAC, the conservative political conference recently taken over by America First MAGA people, Guilfoyle presented her new business — Kim’s Metals — as a way for Trump’s MAGA people to secure their money without giving it to “woke companies who hate you.”

Imagine being someone who says “Yes, I should go and do this” https://t.co/VBCFsVGVSI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 3, 2023

Guilfoyle tells her listeners that buying silver and gold is a “tangible, physical inflation hedging” tool. This way MAGA people can have gold, she says, to protect their retirement savings and keep their money out of the hands of those progressive-minded companies who use the money to “further their political” aims.

The first thing to know about marketing and sales — as every business school teaches — is to find your customer and craft your appeal specifically for that group. Guilfoyle is a lawyer by education, but here she looks like she’s out of the Wharton School of Business, where incidentally Donald Trump went to school. She found people highly suspicious of the government and tries to sell them gold. (See history below.)

Guilfoyle is no stranger to selling while speaking. Even when the product isn’t something you can put under your mattress, Guilfoyle is considered a highly valued pitchwoman. Note the Daily Beast reporting that “Kimberly Guilfoyle’s silver tongue earned her a cool $60,000 for a two-and-a-half minute speech at the MAGA rally that then-President Donald Trump held hours before the Capitol insurrection.”

For different videos on Guilfoyle, visit C-SPAN, which lists her this way: “Kimberly Guilfoyle was a Senior Adviser for the Trump Presidential Campaign with 10 videos in the C-SPAN Video Library; the first appearance was a 2019 Forum as a Vice Chair for the America First Action PAC.”

Background on Gold and Government (lack of) faith:

The history of buying gold by those who don’t trust the government dates back centuries. The use of gold as a store of value and a medium of exchange has been documented in ancient civilizations such as the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians.

In modern times, the distrust of government has led some individuals and groups to seek alternative means of preserving their wealth. This includes buying gold as a hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, or political instability.

One example of this occurred during the 20th century when the United States government banned the private ownership of gold in 1933, under the Gold Reserve Act. The ban was lifted in 1974, but during that time, some individuals who distrusted the government hoarded gold, believing that the government’s actions represented a threat to their financial security.

More recently, the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent economic instability led to a renewed interest in buying gold as a safe-haven asset. Some people see gold as a hedge against the instability of fiat currencies and the potential for government intervention in financial markets.

The history of buying gold by those who don’t trust the government is a complex one that is deeply intertwined with the economic and political conditions of the time. While the reasons for buying gold may vary, the underlying motivation remains the same: a desire for financial security and protection against uncertain economic conditions.