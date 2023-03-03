Joe Biden Laughs at Marjorie Taylor Greene Again, Says GOP ‘Found Religion’

Joe Biden was credited by his admirers for “playing” the GOP during his State of the Union address last month. The reference is to a moment in the speech when Biden challenged certain Republicans on the sanctity of Social Security and Medicare and, suddenly, there was a groundswell of support for the programs that turned into a standing ovation — as few wanted to be caught out in the big TV moment cutting the benefits of those watching at home.

Biden himself seemed surprised by the fervor in the chamber, and immediately took the opportunity to put the issue to bed rhetorically. “We have unanimity,” he said, with everything but a wink.

Look, I’ve been around for a few State of the Unions.



I’ve never seen one like mine, where I spoke about Congressional Republicans’ plans to cut Social Security and Medicare – and suddenly reached unanimity.



I’ll believe it when I see it. Show us your budget. pic.twitter.com/bHhrTN8UNg — President Biden (@POTUS) March 3, 2023

Biden is revisiting his SOTU coup on social media now, reminding people that he’s “been around for a few State of the Unions” and “I’ve never seen one like mine, where I spoke about Congressional Republicans’ plans to cut Social Security and Medicare – and suddenly reached unanimity.”

Biden takes a couple shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for shouting at him during the speech, and calling him a liar. He chuckles at it, blesses himself, then promises to be good rather than get into a name-calling match with the Georgia Congresswoman.

Then Biden revisits the SOTU scene when he declared, based on the standing legislators, that there was unanimity on America’s largest and most expensive entitlement programs.

“Wasn’t it something? They all stood up. They all stood up,” Biden says about those lawmakers who all appeared to be rejecting cuts to the programs.

“And they’re all on camera,” Biden says with glee. “Got all their pictures…Maybe they found religion on Social Security and Medicare,” Biden says of the GOP members who stood that night. “I sure hope so, all kidding aside,” he says, “But I’ll believe it when I see it.”