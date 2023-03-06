Kari Lake Flirts With Steve Bannon, ‘Patriotic Stud Muffin,’ For A Reason

Former newscaster and almost Arizona governor Kari Lake is as MAGA as they come, so it comes as no surprise to hear Lake giving her verbal roses to the behind-the-scenes progenitor of the movement, Steve Bannon. But Lake’s flirty shout out to Bannon at CPAC went beyond where most Bannon boosters take their rhetoric. She plainly worked hard to ooze her admiration, cooing from the stage.

“There he is,” Lake said, pointing to Bannon in the crowd. “I love that man. He’s a modern day George Washington.”

Lake doesn’t stop there either, merely comparing Bannon to the Commander in Chief of the Continental Army and first President of the United States — who, notably, refused to serve a third term.

After that she lets people know what she really thinks about Bannon. “I call him the patriotic stud muffin,” she says.

Kari Lake used her speech at CPAC to declare that Steve Bannon is “a modern-day George Washington”: “I call him the patriotic stud muffin.” pic.twitter.com/fPnvFOioRX — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 4, 2023

She may think Bannon is sexy, but there is another reason for Lake to show interest in the new Washington. Bannon is expected to have powerful impact as the GOP primary season moves forward and MAGA continues to supplant traditional conservatism as the dominant party platform. Lake, on a lot of shortlists for Vice-President — makes it clear in the video above that she is not playing hard to get.