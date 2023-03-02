Joe Biden Says ‘It’s Hard As Hell, I Acknowledge’

In a video circulating widely because of Joe Biden‘s controversial chuckle at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s false drug death accusation, the President’s claims about his administration’s bipartisan accomplishments are generally being overlooked. It is a substantial legislative list, by almost any measure, and something for both parties to applaud given how the votes came in.

“Isn’t she amazing?” President Biden throws shade at Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/SZLKihUIjG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 2, 2023

Biden, who entered the White House pledging to find middle ground in an increasingly polarized America, reeled off a list of accomplishments he labelled bipartisan achievements.

“Everybody said you’re never gonna get anything done bipartisan,” Biden says, “but we did. The infrastructure bill, the CHIPS and Science Act, the PACT Act, gun safety, the Marriage Equality Act, all bipartisan.”

Biden then said frankly of bipartisan cooperation: “It’s hard as hell, I acknowledge. But it’s there.” Fact checkers can unite behind Biden’s claims, which do namecheck successful legislation enacted during his term.

Biden even gave bipartisanship a face when he celebrated the infrastructure passage with none other than Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. McConnell, standing with Biden, said: “No matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things.”

While Barack Obama might be surprised to hear McConnell’s pledge of across-the-aisle cooperation, there is no denying that, just as Biden said, “It’s really there.”