Hillary Clinton Says Top Democrat Leads National Security Blueprint Against China

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton applauds the implementation of the bipartisan CHIPS Act, tweeting that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is “leading the way with a blueprint for implementation.”

Raimondo’s Twitter handle doesn’t mention national security at the top — it says she is “committed to helping American workers & businesses, creating good-paying jobs, and empowering a more equitable economy for all.”

But Clinton prioritizes the CHIPS implementation as a national security issue, calling the expansion of domestic chip production a “national and economic security imperative.”

The two — national and economic security — are one and the same, Clinton implies.

In her own tweet, Raimondo also chooses to emphasize national security first, just as Clinton does. Breaking down the program’s “main goals,” Raimondo says “first, we’re going to protect our national security.”

In her caption, Raimondo re-emphasizes the point that CHIPS will “solidify America’s global leadership and ensure our long-term national security.”

When the Senate passed the bipartisan CHIPS Act last summer, President Biden said “it will mean more resilient American supply chains, so we are never so reliant on foreign countries for the critical technologies that we need for American consumers and national security.”

In addition to funding research, the $280 billion legislation gives tax breaks, grants, and other incentives to big computer chip manufacturers who invest in US-based manufacturing. The bipartisan bill passed the Senate 64 -33 with the support of influential Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Senate Commerce Committee member, said at the time that “There is no more important competition than the one for technological supremacy between the United States and China,” supporting CHIPS to help the US win that competition.

