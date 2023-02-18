Kari Lake Suggests False Flag Idea To Help Ohio Toxic Train Wreck Victims

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is busy on Twitter offering alternative narratives to the mainstream news. At Lake’s account, there’s no mention of the widespread reports that Fox News stars like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity understood that the “Stop The Steal” narrative around the 2016 election was without merit.

Lake instead points to a story by far right media source GatewayPundit about alleged problems with the Dominion Voting Systems machines, the company that is suing Fox over alleged defamation.

A former media star herself, Lake knows how to drive a story and win attention. And as the self-proclaimed “Trump-backed candidate for Arizona Governor” — as her Twitter tagline reads — Lake knows that a snarky, vitriolic suggestion can be very effective in the prized political practice of reductionism.

[Note: reductionism: “a procedure or theory that reduces complex data and phenomena to simple terms.”]

Lake utilizes the technique to reduce a raft of remarkably complex geopolitical considerations into disingenuous binary choice between helping defend Ukraine and helping the people of Ohio.

She suggests that one way to get the White House to focus on the victims of the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, is to plant a false flag there — specifically a Ukrainian flag — which she implies is the only way to grab the attention of globalist politicians in Washington, even if they are nicknamed “Scranton Joe.”

Has anyone tried planting a Ukrainian flag in East Palestine, Ohio? Maybe that will encourage @JoeBiden will offer aid. 🇺🇦 ? — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 18, 2023

The White House has announced a “multi-agency” effort to “support the people of East Palestine, Ohio” — the details are here. Lake-backer Donald Trump has suggested that the federal government is only providing support as a reaction to finding out that he planned to visit the community.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Trump said on Truth Social.