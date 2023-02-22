Hillary Clinton Says Extreme Pro-Life Judges Force ‘Horror’ on Families

Hillary Clinton is pushing efforts to “restore reproductive freedom” and urged her 31.5 million Twitter followers not to stop fighting. “Don’t look away,” Clinton writes, “from the horror that extreme anti-choice judges and politicians have forced on families across the country.”

With her exhortation, Clinton shares a fragment of a Washington Post report recounting how a couple was told that they could not terminate their pregnancy even though their baby was expected to “survive only 20 minutes to a couple of hours.”

Don't look away from the horror that extreme anti-choice judges and politicians have forced on families across the country.



Pro Choice America asserts that “7 in 10 Americans support legal access to abortion.”

But since the Supreme Court toppled Roe v. Wade last year, numerous statehouses across the nation have swung far to the right, enacting highly restrictive abortion laws — in some cases effectively outlawing the procedure. (An Arizona judge reinstated a strict abortion ban put on the books in 1864, before Arizona had become a state.)

Numerous extreme anti-abortion judges — the type Clinton refers to — were appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, who claims to have done more for the anti-abortion movement than anyone.

Trump on the issue and his effect: “You take a look at the right to life issue. I put on three Supreme Court judges, over 300 judges – our whole court system is different than it was. Look at the 9th circuit. And because of the fact that I did that, you have a whole new world out there. You know, very few people have done what I’ve done. Very few administrations have made the impact that the Trump administration made.”

It seems to be a rare point on which Clinton and Trump agree — that the judicial impact he boasts about is being felt by real families in real life.

(Note: President Biden has asked Congress to codify the legal protections previously provided by the overturned Roe v. Wade.)