Jim Carrey’s Twitter Goodbye Has Fox News Crying “Meltdown”

Actor, author and artist Jim Carrey is one of the prominent people leaving Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous takeover of the social media giant — leaving at least for now.

On his way out Carrey left his fans and followers with an animation he produced with film director Jimmy Hayward (Horton Hears a Who). The Twitter farewell shows a clothes-free lighthouse keeper weathering a storm. Carrey says the work derives from one of his own paintings.

If the visual is a metaphor for our times, as Carrey implies, we’re in for a “treacherous night” indeed. Carrey wrote:

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!

Coverage of prominent people leaving Twitter has been a rich vein to mine for mainstream media. In Carrey’s case, the reactions of various networks are a microcosm of the larger narratives being promoted by these sources.

The anodyne Yahoo News headline describing Carrey’s move — Jim Carrey Bids Twitter Adieu With ‘Crazy Old Lighthouse Keeper’ Animation — fits the fact-based narrative offered by the political center, which is broadly echoed by digital news operations of various sizes. For example, MovieWeb writes: Jim Carrey Leaves Twitter, Sharing a New Animation as a Parting Gift.

Right-leaning outlets tend to take a different tack on Carrey’s announcement. Fox News goes with this headline: Jim Carrey roasted on Twitter for announcing exit from social media platform with bizarre video.

In the article, marked as news, not opinion, Fox’s Jeffrey Clark writes: “Carrey appears to be the latest self-inflicted casualty in the left’s meltdown over billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.” Clark writes that the “meltdown” includes The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and singer Sara Bareilles.