Jennifer Lopez Drops Two New Sephora Creams, ‘Tighten + Tease’

Jennifer Lopez is building out her JLo Body — but this time we’re talking product. (Building out her actual JLo body is a separate, full time, ongoing project — she’s a dancer first, after all, no matter how big a movie star Jenny from the Block has become.)

Lopez the entrepreneur works on a different JLo Body that her own — it’s one other people can get ahold of. She dropped her first JLo Body product in July, with the perfectly named Booty Balm.

Now with Sephora, Lopez is following that offering with two new products. Like the very on-brand Booty Balm, the new JLo products also have cool alliterative (and suavely suggestive) names.

There’s Tighten + Tease, a body serum, and Smooth + Seduce, a hydrating body cream. Lopez is her own spokesperson– a macro influencer, of course — and gives the ultimate sales pitch on the Smooth + Seduce.

JLo says “This cream is ultra-luxe and so hydrating that I use it twice a day to show my body some love.”

JLo’s personal style deeply affects fans, who are willing to love her products even before trying them. That’s the power of influence. One fan writes, in response to the new product announcement: “I love all the products you came up with, we can see all the hard work put into it and Jlo Beauty is definitely my favourite skincare brand.”