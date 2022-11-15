Halle Berry Recommends Hair Stylist’s CBD Suppositories for Menopause and Sex Life

Hollywood movie star Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman) spends a lot of time in front of the camera and with her hair stylist, Sara Seward, who usually stays behind the scenes. But today the Oscar Award winner shared the photos below of her with Seward, and recommended the hair stylist’s new business, Enuf Period.

Berry writes: “My dear friend @saratess is a rockstar hairstylist and also a badass entrepreneur. She has founded the CBD Co, @enufperiod. Ladies, this suppository will change your life! If you want to light up your sex life, help yourself through menopause, or soothe internal aches and pains, this is for you!“

With the product shot above, Enuf Period reports that its CBD | CBG infused suppositories are “intentionally created to ease discomfort & inflammation and help support pleasure.” The brand is beginning to get recognition from the big business sector, too (see Forbes feature below).

Get ready to see more of Halle Berry: she will appear next on the big screen in The Mothership. A sci-fi movie about a woman who finds “a strange, extraterrestrial object” under her house, one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm.