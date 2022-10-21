Big Bee Little Bee: Marker Parker on Shark Tank “Must Have” For Elementary Schools

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, a mother-and-daughter team from Huntington Beach, California, Amy Leinbach and Marlo Leinbach, introduce their business, Big Bee Little Bee.

It’s a line of products designed for children including Marker Parker (above), a silicone product that holds coloring marker caps, allowing a little one to remove the marker without removing its cap. No more dried out markers, no more missing caps. As one customer writes: “These really are a must have for elementary school teachers.”

When the Leinbach’s shared the photo above, of Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary during the Big Bee, Little Bee pitch, they wrote: “We’re comin’ for ya, Mr. Wonderful!!”

