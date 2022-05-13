Stryx Men’s Cosmetics on Shark Tank Gets Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval To Model

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Lawrence, New York, Jon Shanahan and Devir Kahan, pitch their cosmetics company Stryx. Their products are designed for men who want to “clear up imperfections instantly.”

Stryx products include a concealer, tinted moisturizer, lip balm, and new pimple patches, among others. Below is a video of Jon getting ready for the life-changing pitch. He said he wanted to “rock that beard-stache look” and he succeeded.

Above: Cuban holding Stryx product on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in several men’s grooming companies on Shark Tank including Dude Wipes and Manscaped, among others.

Stryx already has celebrity reality TV star Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) as a fan. Sandoval came to New York City to help launch Stryx at Nordstrom’s.

With the photo below, Sandoval wrote: ““I’m honored to partner with Stryx in empowering men to experiment with their grooming products and especially to introduce the Bronzing Gel this year. As we head into winter months, I’m excited to help men utilize this product to get that natural sun-kissed look.”

