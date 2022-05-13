Springer Dog Water Bottle on Shark Tank Getting 5-Star Reviews, “My Pooch Likes It”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two siblings from Austin, Texas, Griffin Ross and Shannon Ross, pitch their pet supplies product Springer.

The patented water bottle with a bowl on top (that can hold 22 oz.) is promoted as a “travel product designed to keep pups hydrated during any excursion.”

And the leak-free bottle “can easily be used with one hand and prevents wasting water.” Just squeeze the bottle and water fills the bowl.

Springer is getting five-star reviews on Amazon including one from a verified customer who wrote: “This is a really a super item! My pooch likes it!“

The Rosses have the good fortune of pitching in front of dog loving Shark Robert Herjavec.

Above: Herjavec holding a Springer on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

