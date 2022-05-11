Kevin Hart Wears Fantastic Wigs To Take On Beef in Beyond Meat Ad, “Change Is Good”

Comic superstar Kevin Hart encourages his fans not to be “afraid of a little change this summer,” as he promotes the Beyond Meat brand of plant-based products.

Hart is an ambassador for the company, and he puts his straight-shooter attitude to work in the ad below, which shows Hart in various wigs (including an afro that Doctor J would envy) that demonstrate how fashions change, so why not what’s on the grill?

People don’t like to change what’s traditional, Hart says, but “we gotta go beyond traditional thinking.”

Hart adds that “eating plant-based is actually fighting climate change.” Beyond Meat offers burgers, sausages, meatballs, jerky and more, with a chicken substitute available too. In other words, everything traditionally available at the barbecue.

As for climate impact, Beyond Meat says that production of its plant-based burgers uses 99% less water, 93% less land and 46% less energy than the production of beef burgers. The clinching data point for climate concern is that the Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGE) involved in the production of the plant-based burger is 90% less than for a beef burger.