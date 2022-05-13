Driftline Wetsuit-Lined Boardshorts Gets Mark Cuban Off His Feet on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe, hope to make a splash with their stylish watersport apparel brand Driftline.

Driftline boardshorts come with a built-in 0.5mm neoprene liner (a la wet suits), and promise to provide watersport athletes with comfort and protection from chafing.

Wes and Greg have the good fortune of pitching Driftline in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in watersports brands (Slyde Handboards, SurfSet Fitness, Tower Paddle Boards) and who gets out of his Shark Tank seat to test the product during the pitch.

While Driftline has already reached a real measure of success — the company was featured on Forbes’ 2020 Men’s Summer Gear list, Wes says seeing a guy surfing in a pair of Driftline shorts, for him, “is better than hitting Forbes.”

