Sofia Richie Hits Beverly Hills For Ingestible Collagen, As Vida Glow Beauty Launches in U.S.

Australian ingestibles beauty brand Vida Glow served up an “immersive dinner” during an “intimate evening” at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate the U.S. launch of its unique beauty product suite. The guest list included celebs like Nicole Richie and the models Elsa Hosk and Nicole Williams.

Vida Glow, which launched in 2014 with a hydrolyzed marine collagen peptide powder, is introducing new products — targeting the outside as well as the inside — to go with its U.S. launch. A 3-phase topical solution meant to work in tandem with Vida Glow ingestibles is on the menu of Vida Glow offerings coming stateside.

CEO Anna Lahey spoke at the Beverly Hills event, calling the turnout supportive of “Vida Glow’s celebratory move into the U.S.” The company is confident in its efficacy and success rate, asking its customers to “share your results #VIDAGLOW.”

Alessandra Steinherr introduced the Vida Glow brand at Selfridges in London.