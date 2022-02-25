Range Beauty: “21 Shades” Acne & Eczema Cosmetics Pitches Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, Myisha and Alicia, pitch their clean line of beauty products specially formulated for melanin-rich skin, Range Beauty. The cosmetics company is promoted as providing “21 Shades Forgotten by the Cosmetics Industry.” And its clean ingredients (botanicals) won’t inflame eczema and acne-prone skin.

Myisha and Alicia have the good fortune of presenting in front of three female Sharks: Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark Emma Grede, CEO of Khloe Kardashian’s clothing company Good American and founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s bodyshaping/lingerie company SKIMS.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Just last year, Corcoran invested $250,000 in Luna Magic, a cosmetics line of eyeshadow, makeup, lipsticks, lashes, and hair clips “inspired by the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America.”

However, it is billionaire Shark Mark Cuban who might have the greatest success in launching a sensitive skin brand. In 2014, he invested $100,000 in Simple Sugars, a line of natural-scrubs for sensitive skin. MSNBC reported in 2018 that Simple Sugars had grossed more than $30 million.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]