SNACTIV Finger Chopsticks on Shark Tank “Completely Unnecessary But Very Cool”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho, pitch their fun food device that takes snacking to the next level, SNACTIV. Imagine a pair of plastic chopsticks that wrap around your finger like a ring, so you can eat while working on a computer or scrolling your phone or even playing video games — but without having the food touch your fingertips… and your device.

As the company says on its website: Snactiv is “completely unnecessary, but very cool snacking tool with one function: to shove more snacks into your huge mouth without interrupting your activities or getting your crap covered in grease or snack debris.”

SauceMoto on Amazon

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban (who has invested in several snacks and gag gift products/companies in the past), real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary (who invested in SauceMoto, a condiment cup holder that clips onto a vent slat in your car — so you can dip your french fries while driving), and guest Shark, Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart, who let’s face it, could sell the hell out of these.

