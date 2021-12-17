Tenikle: Bendable Suction Phone Mount Pitches Daymond John on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Dana Point, California, Hans Dose, pitches his sea creature-inspired all-in-one product for hands-free device holding, Tenikle. It’s a bendable suction cup accessory solution to mount your phone, camera, tablet, and more anywhere. See demonstration below.

Hans has the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John who has a history of investing in phone/computer accessories including Pooch Selfie (the phone accessory designed to get the perfect picture of you and your dog), and SoundBender, a magnetic sound amplifier that clips on iPads, among others.

