Liberate: Mental Fitness Meditation App Pitches Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Santa Monica, California, Olivia Bowser, presents her online self-care program for a different type of workout, Liberate. It’s touted as “the first mental fitness studio.”

The Liberate app offers live, virtual mental fitness classes, and makes practices like journaling and meditation more accessible and approachable. The Liberate app is live in the Apple App Store and “full of journal prompts, specialized workshops like breathwork and tapping, and focused programs for more confidence and resilience.”

Olivia has the good fortune of pitching in front of Robert Herjavec, who offered to invest $300,000 in the Simple Habit app which was pitched on Shark Tank in 2017 (the entrepreneur ultimately turned down the offer and left without a deal). After the Shark Tank appearance, Simple Habit became the #1 meditation app in App Store.

