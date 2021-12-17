Banana Loca Gets Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary Filling Fruit on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs — Bechara Jaoudeh and Renee Heath — pitch their “ap-peeling” kitchen gadget, Banana Loca. The product is designed to straighten a banana and core it while still in the peel. Why? So you can create a fun snack, and fill your banana with your favorite toppings (peanut butter, Nutella, yogurt, honey and jams/jellies).

Above: Cuban and O’Leary during the Banana Loca pitch on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Bechara and Renee have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary who both help with the Banana Loca demonstration on Shark Tank. See photo above.

