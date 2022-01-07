Candi: Celeb Video Chat App with Singer Mya Pitches Kevin Hart, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Flossmoor, Illinois, husband and wife team Keithan Hedrick and Quiante Hedrick, wear formal clothes (a tuxedo and full-length gown) to present Candi, an app that allows fans to connect in real time via video chat with their favorite celebrities and influencers. Candi currently lists Grammy Award-winning singer Mya, former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan, Tori Spelling, and former Real Housewives of New York City Dorinda Medley as partners, among many others.

$175 buys a customer five minutes of Mya’s time; $150 for Chris Kattan, and $95 for Tori Spelling. Double the amount for double the time, i.e. 10 minutes costs $350 (for Mya), and so on.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

When not working on Candi, Keithan works as a corporate lawyer at the Chicago office of international law firm Perkins Coie. He’s an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions department, so he should know his numbers! The Hedricks have the good fortune of pitching in front of one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, guest Shark Kevin Hart, and billionaire tech guru Mark Cuban.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]