Black Sands Publisher Pitches Kevin Hart, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, three entrepreneurs — Teunis de Raat, Manuel Godoy, and Geiszel Godoy — pitch their independent Black content book publishing company Black Sands. The company is offers “a strong focus on history before slavery and the rich legacies our African ancestors left us.”

In addition to publishing comics and graphic novels, Black Sands also has its own animation studio which touts employing “many veterans from Disney and Pixar.”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

They Black Sands team has the good fortune of pitching in front of Mark Cuban and guest Shark, Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart who gets animated during their pitch.

Above: Kevin Hart during the Black Sands pitch on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]