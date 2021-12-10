Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Elisa Cirri and Chris Cirri pitch their seasonal business, Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox. After writing your letter to Santa this year, insert it into the Enchanted Mailbox (see adorable video below), raise the arm and listen to the music and reindeer bells before reopening. “When the mailbox is reopened, the letter is magically sent to the North Pole.”

The Cirris have the good fortune of presenting Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox on Shark Tank in front of the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner who has fun during the pitch as seen in the photo above.

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox on Amazon

Greiner knows this business sector well: she invested $150,000 in Sealed by Santa, a service that sends letters to children before the holidays. She also invested in Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, among other holiday related businesses.

