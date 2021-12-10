Ornament Anchor Family Pitches Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, a family of entrepreneurs from Milford, Connecticut, the Navqis, return to the Tank for another shot at a deal with their Ornament Anchor, a product designed to keep your most precious ornaments safe and secure during the holiday season. The patent-pending design holds ornaments in place with an adjustable fastener which can hold up to eight pounds.

Ornament Anchor on Amazon

The Ornament Anchor is getting 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer reports:

“It loops around the branch and then it tights down with the slider latch…like in a drawstring bag. I used them on with my heavier ornaments. So far they have stay on great even with a toddler and a cat.”

The family has the good fortune of pitching in front of Barbara Corcoran who invested $100,000 in The Modern Christmas Tree and Kevin O’Leary who invested $225,000 in GeekMyTree. But don’t count out Mark Cuban who invested $150,000 in Living Christmas Tree Company and Daymond John who invested $50,000 in Hanukkah Tree Topper.

Note: The Navqis pitched their business Kudo Banz on Shark Tank in 2019. [Kudo Banz Dad on ‘Shark Tank’ Left Hedge Fund Job for Kid Reward Start-Up]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.