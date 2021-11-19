Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm: Raw Honey Family Pitches Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, a family of four entrepreneurs from Kingwood, New Jersey pitch their hobby-turned-business Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm. The small-town family started beekeeping in 2015 to help alleviate son Zach’s allergies, and are now on a mission “to change the way people view honey and bees ever since, one jar of honey at a time.”

In 2020, the family was surprised on live TV, see above, when Oprah Winfrey named Zach & Zoë Sweet Farm Raw Honey one of her Favorite Things on her famous holiday shopping list. (See video below.)

On Shark Tank, the Johnsons (including children Zach and Zoe) have the good fortune of pitching in front of three Sharks — Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky (KIND Bars) — who have invested in another bee related business, the honey wine brand Bee D’Vine.

Also of note: Cuban and Barbara Corcoran (who is also present at the Zach & Zoe pitch) also invested in Bee Free Honee, a liquid sweetener that tastes like honey but is made from apples.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]