Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Pink Picasso Paint-by-Numbers Kit Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | November 19, 2021

Pink Picasso

Ashley Silfies, Brittany Silfies on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Birmingham, Alabama, Ashley Silfies and Brittany Silfies, hope the Sharks will be impressed with the sales of their business Pink Picasso, a line of paint-by-numbers kits.

Pink Picasso on Amazon

Each DIY craft kit comes with an un-stretched canvas, paint pots with paint, a brush set, a finished image with color key and a numbers map (in case you paint over a number), and a pretty pink tube to organize your supplies while you paint.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Ashley and Brittany Silfies have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban, who recently invested $500,000 in Jiggy, a company that sells jigsaw puzzles featuring the art work of female artists.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons