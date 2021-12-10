Nurse Turned Gnome Maker Wendy on Shark Tank Says Her Gnomes Are In Every U.S. State

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina, Wendy Hoffmeister pitches her line of handmade gnomes, Wendy’s Gnome Shop. In boots, the gnomes ($30-$35) stand about 8.5 inches tall and weigh less than a pound. On Shark Tank, Wendy (who is a labor and delivery nurse) brings her daughter Amber, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps: first as a nurse and now as a full-time gnome maker.

The competition on Amazon

Wendy started making gnomes as a hobby in November 2019 “because I thought they were cute.” Since then she’s sold more than 20,000 and says her gnomes “are in every state in United States and numerous other countries.”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Wendy has the good fortune of pitching her business, Wendy’s Gnome Shop, in front of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John — all of whom appear to have fun on the holiday episode.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]