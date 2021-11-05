Wedfuly: Virtual Livestream Wedding Co. Pitches Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, Caroline Creidenberg, presents her online business Wedfuly. The company offers their clients, engaged couples, virtual weddings by live streaming their big day. Or as Wedfuly says, to provide “an inclusive wedding experience while also helping guests save money, travel and stress.” So far, more than 700 couples have used Wedfuly to get hitched.

Caroline has the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary who has invested in more than one wedding sector businesses including Honeyfund and the convenient Bridal Buddy (a slip worn under a wedding dress that allows a bride to go to the bathroom without assistance), among others.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.