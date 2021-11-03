Leah Remini Addresses ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Rumor, “Fighting Monsters”

When Hollywood actress Leah Remini shared the photo below, she announced that she’s “Trying to keep my smile on whilst (always wanted to use that word) dealing with monsters” and that a new episode of her podcast Scientology: Fair Game, is out. She added: “Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster… for when you gaze long into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

When one of Leah’s fans asked if the rumor about her joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was true (“please say it’s true), Leah replied: “zero conversations have been had about this. They don’t want none of me I’m sure! Lol.” Leah’s fans agree that she would “definitely upstage them.”

Leah definitely has the wardrobe for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Check out the Escapada zebra-print wrap dress above — can’t you see Lisa Rinna in that?

Above: Leah leans in on The Ellen Show but it might as well be at a Real Housewives reunion with Andy Cohen!