Wad-Free: Bed Sheet Laundry Detangler Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Cyndi Bray from Denver, Colorado introduces her game-changing laundry gadget Wad-Free, a product that prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up in the washing machine and the dryer. Wad-Free claims to dry bed sheets “up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles.”
Cyndi has the good fortune of pitching in front of the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, who has invested in laundry products on Shark Tank including FurZapper, a product that gently removes pet hair from clothes while in the washing machine and dryer.
New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.