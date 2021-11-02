‘The Batman’ Batmobile Lego Sets Are Flying Off U.S. Shelves, “Are They Real?”

While DC Comics fans try to wait patiently for the release of the movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, they’re showing their savvy consumer skills online. When one Batman fan shared the photo below of his recently purchased The Batman Lego sets, he excitedly captioned it: “All I could see today was black and red.”

He’s not the only one scooping up the Lego sets. As one fan replied: “ordered mine through Wal-Mart before they went out of stock!”

Seeing the photo prompted one follower in the UK to ask “Are they real?” because they haven’t seen The Batman Lego sets yet.

Turns out the Lego sets of The Batmobile: Penguin Chase (which are real!) were released in North America, and word is “everyone else around the world has to wait until January.” There is a limit of 2 per customer on the US Lego website.

Note The Batmobile “features 2 spring-loaded shooters that launch mega missiles from the front, either simultaneously or individually, when kids press plates on the hood.”

The Batman movie is scheduled for a March 4, 2022 release.