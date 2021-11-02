Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Fly Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Stuns In Tank Top “You Look Amazing”

Beautiful and talented Lauren Sanchez obviously enchants billionaire Amazon king and Blue Origins spaceman Jeff Bezos. But Sanchez, the journalist and Black Ops Aviation founder, is busy enchanting more than just Mr. Bezos — she’s hard at work making a case for new climate change protocols and the Bezos Earth Fund’s support of the planet. That includes wowing people like Prince Charles, in addition to Bezos, and Lauren is pretty darn good at it (see below).

But you have to have some fun too, or what good is being accomplished and being part of a couple with the world’s richest man (or second richest, or third, who cares!). And as Lauren goes “flying into the weekend,” you can see happiness and fun are part of her flight gear.

That tank top and that smile did battle with the killer shades in the comments, most of which can be summed up by the reaction here: “You look amazing and very happy.” Yup, true on both counts!

And when Lauren Sanchez says flying, she means it! Plus, she is fly, as the slang has it.

But maybe not quite as much as Jeff Bezos means it…

The Prince of Wales and Jeff and Lauren below, figuring out how to handle the heat. They’re all experts at that!