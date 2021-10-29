54 Thrones African Shea Butter Skincare Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Christina Tegbe from Houston, Texas pitches her skincare line 54 Thrones which is “sourced first-hand from artisans throughout Africa.” The lotions are made with “powerful plant botanicals” and are sustainably sourced.

The 54 Thrones Beauty Butters are promoted as using “a majestic blend of Ghanaian and Ugandan Shea butter.” Other ingredients including avocado, sweet almond oil, Ghanian Baobab and Egyptian Jojoba oil.

Christina has the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in a number of skin care companies on Shark Tank including Mad Rabbit (tattoo balm), Simple Sugars (facial scrubs), and Angels & Tomboys (lotions and body sprays for teens).

