SoaPen: Kid Handwashing Pen Pitches Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two young entrepreneurial industrial designers from New York City — Amanat Anand and Shubham Issar — pitch their product designed to encourage young children to wash their hands, SoaPen.

SoaPens at Amazon

SoaPen looks like a pen and acts like one, too! Kids draw on their hands and when rubbed under warm water for 20 to 40 seconds, the drawing lathers and washes off.

Amanat and Shubham have the good fortune of pitching SoaPen in front of Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec who volunteer to try the product on the famous Shark Tank stage.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec try Soapen on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Plus, both Sharks have invested in cleaning products before including Suds2Go, a portable handwashing system (Robert invested $200,000) and Grip Clean, the all-natural industrial hand soap to remove grease, that was invented by X-Games biker Bryce Hudson. (Lori invested $85,000).

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]