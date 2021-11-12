Suki Waterhouse Swears By This Lightweight Styling Oil For Shiny Smooth Hair

When not spending time with actor Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight Saga) or working on a TV or movie set, actress Suki Waterhouse often models. The stunning 29-year-old blond recently revealed the hair product she goes to in a pinch.

With the photo above, Suki says when she needs a quick solution to give her hair a boost, she uses Sebastian’s Dark Oil. She says it “instantly gives my hair weightless shine and keeps it smooth for up to 48 hours.” Oh, and “it also smells incredible!”

One more tip: Suki uses just one quick pump from mid-length to ends and she’s “ready to go!”

Get ready to see more of Suki: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Dalíland with Sir Ben Kingsley starring as the late great surrealist painter Salvador Dali. Suki will play one of his model, Ginesta.