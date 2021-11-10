Best Gift on Oprah’s Favorite Things List Under $50 and Covers Your Tush

Every year media mogul Oprah Winfrey famously releases her “Favorite Things” list to help her fans shop for gifts before the holidays. On the 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List there are 110 gifts that the billionaire “hopes will surprise and delight you and your loved ones.” She’s been keeping up the tradition for 25 years!

Head Lightz

There are a total of ten categories: Stylish, Cozy, Home, Kitchen, Beauty, Tech, Pet, Food, Children’s, and Books and Writing Gifts. There aren’t many gifts under $50 but in the Stylish Gifts category we found two winners.

Head Lightz Hats makes a colorful array of knitted tie-dye caps with a built-in rechargeable LED Light. The tie-dye beanies are $30 each, solid beanies are $25.

32 Degrees

And then there’s the 32 Degrees women’s lightweight vest that Oprah magazine points out is perfect for layering “and for coverage of the tush.”

Oprah’s not the only one who loves the length of the vest. As one reviewer wrote: “I love the length especially for the cool, damp weather.”

The $30 easy-to-pack vest comes in black, dark blue, gray, pink, plum and white, and continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon.