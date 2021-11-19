Sheets Laundry Club Pitches Mark Cuban on ‘Shark Tank’ For A Good Reason

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris Videau and Chris Campbell, pitch their innovative cleaning business, Sheets Laundry Club. Their signature product is a fragrance free, liquid free detergent sheet. That’s right, instead of pouring liquid from a plastic container into the washing machine, they suggest dropping one of their eco-friendly, plastic-free detergent sheets which dissolve in hot or cold water. The sheets even come in recyclable packaging.

Chris and Chris have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who once said on Shark Tank that he does all the laundry in his house.

He’s also invested in a number of laundry-related products including Teddy Needs a Bath (a laundry bag to safely wash stuffed animals and was later sold to teddy bear manufacturer Gund), and Unshrinkit, a formula that fixes woolen sweaters that have been accidentally shrunk while washing or drying.

