HelloPrenup Pitches Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank, “The #1 Reason Marriages Break Up Is…”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, software engineer Sarabeth Jaffe and divorce attorney Julia Rodgers pitch their online platform Hello Prenup, which offers an easier and less expensive option for couples to create a prenuptial agreement online.

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of pro-prenup Shark Kevin O’Leary, author of Cold Hard Truth: On Family, Kids and Money, who while promoting his book on HuffPost, said a prenup for couples “is like the AIDS test of finance.” Mr. Wonderful also has a successful portfolio of wedding-related businesses including Honeyfund.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

In a 2013 interview with The National Post, Kevin said: “The number-one reason marriages break up isn’t infidelity — it’s money.” He added, “Marriage isn’t just an emotional decision, it’s a financial one.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]