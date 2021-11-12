Hidrent: Off-Duty Firefighter Frames Kevin O’Leary In Pink Frilly Apron on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Dave Heimbuch of Celina, Texas pitches his company Hidrent. It’s promoted as “the only task-based online service that matches customers with off-duty firefighters who also work as trustworthy and reliable handymen and women. The app costs nothing to sign up and you only work when you want. Watch video below.

For his pitch, Dave creates a visual scenario of a woman at home in need of a handyman. In her living room hangs a portrait of Shark Kevin O’Leary wearing a black apron with a pink ruffle hem pouring a glass of white wine. See below.

Photo above: O’Leary portrait on wall during Hidrent Shark Tank pitch (ABC/Christopher Willard) DAVE HEIMBUCH

While Mr. Wonderful is clearly being targeted for an investment, don’t count out Lori Greiner. The Queen of QVC has invested in a number of businesses run by firefighters and their families. She invested in $300,000 in Fire Avert, a fire prevention device that plugs into your kitchen stove; and $250,000 in Firefighter Turnout Bags, bags made of firefighters’ coats, among others.

