Fish Fixe: Frozen Seafood Delivery Co. Pitches Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Sugarland, Texas, Emily Castro and Melissa Harrington, pitch their convenient healthy food (premium seafood) delivery service, Fish Fixe. The signature Fish Fixe Box provides 16 portions of a variety of fish including salmon, tuna, mahi, and crab cakes, among others.

Emily and Melissa have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary who invested in the food delivery company Plated, which sold to Albertson’s for $300 million.

But don’t count out billionaire Mark Cuban. He offered Plated $500,000 on Shark Tank (the deal didn’t go through after taping the show), and he invested $75,000 in Reely Hooked Fish, a Florida company that makes healthy, smoked fish dip.

And then there’s Lori Greiner who has a lot of experience working with frozen food companies including The Frozen Farmer, Brazi Bites and Bantam Bagels.

Fun fact: Cuban also said on Good Morning America that he regretted not investing in Shark Tank entrepreneur Shawn Davis and his shrimp burger business, CBS Foods. See video below.

