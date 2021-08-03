Aira: What Happened To Wireless Phone Charger After $500,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Eric Goodchild and Jake Slatnick pitched Aira, a wireless phone charging pad. The two men went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for seven percent equity. They left with a deal with three Sharks (Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner): $500,000 for 15 percent equity.

After the Aira Shark Tank episode originally aired, Aira rolled out FreePower, a pad that can charge multiple devices at one time, and the charging tech company continues to raise money. NOMAD is currently selling a Base Station Pro with Aira’s FreePower technology for $199.95. See video below.

On August 3, 2021, Aira announced that they raised $12 million led by private investors including Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]