Truffle Shuffle: What Happened After Mark Cuban $501,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce, pitched their perishable food business Truffle Shuffle. Their real Italian black truffles are sliced and preserved in extra virgin olive oil.

The two California chefs went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 for five percent equity. They left with a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban: $501,000 for 18 percent.

After filming Shark Tank (it initially aired in Sprng 2021), Mark Cuban made the video below for Jason’s mom. (Swipe to see her video, which Mark is reacting to.) “I’m so excited I did the deal. I’m gonna help them make you even prouder, if that’s even possible.” He added, “We’re gonna dominate.”

