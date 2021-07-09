Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Totes Babies: What Happened After $100,000 Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | July 9, 2021

Totes Babies

Lindsey Fleischhauer, Stanley Valiulis of Totes Babies on SHARK TANK (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Lindsey Fleischhauer and her dad Stanley Valiulis pitched Totes Babies, a baby car seat carrier designed for shopping carts. Lindsey and Stanley went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

Totes Babies!

The father/daughter duo had the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $200,000 in TushBaby, an ergonomically designed baby carrier that’s worn on the hip.

They accepted an offer from Lori who said she wanted to pursue a licensing deal: $100,000 for 25 percent equity.

After the Totes Babies Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, the company continues to receive 5-star reviews including: “Bonus: you don’t have to wake a sleeping baby this way. It is super easy to install even one handed and fits any buggy.”

