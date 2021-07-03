Pinch Me Therapy Dough: What Happened After $300,000 Shark Tank Deal

Pinch Me is a line of aromatic therapy dough created by clinical hypnotherapist Nancy Rothner. On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Nancy pitched her stress-reducing “placating putty” which is sold for $14.99 per 3-oz. tin. (A 10-oz. tin retails for $24.99.)

Nancy went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for seven percent equity. She left with a deal with Robert Herjavec: $300,000 for 20 percent.

After the Pinch Me Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, the spa product brand continues to get 5-star reviews including this one: “This product is amazing…The consistency of the product is like bread dough – it’s heavenly. 100% recommend to anyone who uses putty but wants a softer touch to your hands.”

